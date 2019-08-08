Playlist Angie Portmann

Donnerstag, 08. August 2019

Half alive: Arrow

Album: Now, not yet

RCA/Sony

Marika Hackman: The one

Album: Any human friend

SubPop

Why?: The Shame

Album: Aokohio

Joyful Noise

Why?: Stained Glass Slipper

Album: Aokohio

Joyful Noise

Tora: Can’t boy the mood

Album: Can’t boy the mood

Eightydays Records

Trippie Redd: Be yourself

Album: !

TenThousand Projects/Caroline

Chali2na & Krafty Kuts: Guard the fort

Album: Adventures of a reluctant superhero

Kartel Manphibian Music

Burna Boy: Another Story

Album: African giant

On a spaceship/Bad Habit/Atlantic

P.P. Arnold: Last thoughts on Woody Guthrie

Album: The New Adventures of P.P. Arnold

earMUSIC

The Regrettes: I dare you

Album: How do you love?

Warner

Sail by summer: The Overcast

Album: Casual heaven

Apollon Records

Fionn Regan: Hunting Dog

Album: Cala

Abbey Records