Playlist Angie Portmann

Stand: 08.08.2019

08 August

Donnerstag, 08. August 2019

Half alive: Arrow
Album: Now, not yet
RCA/Sony

Marika Hackman: The one
Album: Any human friend
SubPop

Why?: The Shame
Album: Aokohio
Joyful Noise

Why?: Stained Glass Slipper
Album: Aokohio
Joyful Noise

Tora: Can’t boy the mood
Album: Can’t boy the mood
Eightydays Records

Trippie Redd: Be yourself
Album: !
TenThousand Projects/Caroline

Chali2na & Krafty Kuts: Guard the fort
Album: Adventures of a reluctant superhero
Kartel Manphibian Music

Burna Boy: Another Story
Album: African giant
On a spaceship/Bad Habit/Atlantic

P.P. Arnold: Last thoughts on Woody Guthrie
Album: The New Adventures of P.P. Arnold
earMUSIC

The Regrettes: I dare you
Album: How do you love?
Warner

Sail by summer: The Overcast
Album: Casual heaven
Apollon Records

Fionn Regan: Hunting Dog
Album: Cala
Abbey Records


2