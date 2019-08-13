Playlist Roderich Fabian
13. August
Dienstag, 13. August 2019
Deadmau5: Invidia
Album: Where’s the Drop
Mou5etrap
Jealous of the Birds: Marrow
Album: Wisdom Teeth EP
Hand in Jive
Sasami: Jealousy
Single
Domino
Beyoncé: Jealous
Album: Beyoncé
Sony Music
Pet Shop Boys: Jealousy
Album: Behaviour
Parlophone
John Lennon: Jealous Guy
Album: Imagine
Apple
John Lee Hooker: Jealous
Album: Jealous
Virgin
Joan Armatrading: You rope you tie me
Album: To the Limit
A&M
Fat Joe: Envy
Album: Jealous One’s Envy
Relativity
Blumentopf: Schreit nach Neid
Album: Kein Zufall
Four Music
Beenie Man: Envious
Album: Manipulate Riddim (Compilation)
Buggie Productions
Dwight Yoakam: Suspicious Minds
Single
Epic
Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes: I hate you
Album: Blossom
International Death Cult
Tonio K.: H.A.T.R.E.D.
Album: Life in the Foodchain
Epic