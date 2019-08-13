Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 13.08.2019

13 August

Dienstag, 13. August 2019

Deadmau5: Invidia
Album: Where’s the Drop
Mou5etrap

Jealous of the Birds: Marrow
Album: Wisdom Teeth EP
Hand in Jive

Sasami: Jealousy
Single
Domino

Beyoncé: Jealous
Album: Beyoncé
Sony Music

Pet Shop Boys: Jealousy
Album: Behaviour
Parlophone

John Lennon: Jealous Guy
Album: Imagine
Apple

John Lee Hooker: Jealous
Album: Jealous
Virgin

Joan Armatrading: You rope you tie me
Album: To the Limit
A&M

Fat Joe: Envy
Album: Jealous One’s Envy
Relativity

Blumentopf: Schreit nach Neid
Album: Kein Zufall
Four Music

Beenie Man: Envious
Album: Manipulate Riddim (Compilation)
Buggie Productions

Dwight Yoakam: Suspicious Minds
Single
Epic

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes: I hate you
Album: Blossom
International Death Cult

Tonio K.: H.A.T.R.E.D.
Album: Life in the Foodchain
Epic


