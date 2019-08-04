Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Achim Bogdahn

Stand: 04.08.2019

04 August

Sonntag, 04. August 2019

Bloc Party: Two more years
Album: (Single)
Wichita

The Lightning Seeds: Perfect
Album: (Single)
Epic

Pugwash: What are you like
Album: Silverlake
Lojinx

Young Guv: Every Flower I See
Album: GUV I
Run For Cover Rec.

Pink Floyd: Wish you were here
Album: Wish you were here
Harvest

Dashboard Confessional: A good fight
Album: The Places You Have Come To Fear The Most
Vagrant

Kishi Bashi: A Song For You
Album: Omoiyari
Joyful Noise Rec.

Seesaw: Cloverleaf
Album: (Single)
Freefall

Semisonic: Closing Time
Album: (Single)
MCA


