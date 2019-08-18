Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Noe Noack

Stand: 18.08.2019

18 August

Sonntag, 18. August 2019

Motorpsycho: Quick Fix
Album: The California E.P.
Motorpsycho Archives

Violent Femmes: Blister In The Sun
Album: Violent Femmes
Slash

Violent Femmes: Another Chorus
Album: Hotel Last Resort
Pias

Violent Femmes: Hotel Last Resort
Album: Hotel Last Resort
Pias

Dope Lemon: Salt&Pepper
Album: Smooth Big Cat
BMG Australia

Dope Lemon: Lonely Boys
Album: Smooth Big Cat
BMG Australia

Flat Worms: Shouting At The Wall
Album: Into The Iris E.P.
God?

Ty Segall: Alta
Single
Drag City

Motorpsycho: Psychotzar
Album: The Crucible
Srickman Rec.

The Mystery Lights: Traces
Album: Too Much Tension
Wick Records

The Mystery Lights: Thick Skin
Album: Too Much Tension
Wick Records

Pere Ubu: Flicking Cigarettes At The Sun
Album: The Long Goodbye
Cherry Red

Pere Ubu: Lovely Day
Album: The Long Goodbye
Cherry Red


