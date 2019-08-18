Playlist Noe Noack
18. August
Sonntag, 18. August 2019
Motorpsycho: Quick Fix
Album: The California E.P.
Motorpsycho Archives
Violent Femmes: Blister In The Sun
Album: Violent Femmes
Slash
Violent Femmes: Another Chorus
Album: Hotel Last Resort
Pias
Violent Femmes: Hotel Last Resort
Album: Hotel Last Resort
Pias
Dope Lemon: Salt&Pepper
Album: Smooth Big Cat
BMG Australia
Dope Lemon: Lonely Boys
Album: Smooth Big Cat
BMG Australia
Flat Worms: Shouting At The Wall
Album: Into The Iris E.P.
God?
Ty Segall: Alta
Single
Drag City
Motorpsycho: Psychotzar
Album: The Crucible
Srickman Rec.
The Mystery Lights: Traces
Album: Too Much Tension
Wick Records
The Mystery Lights: Thick Skin
Album: Too Much Tension
Wick Records
Pere Ubu: Flicking Cigarettes At The Sun
Album: The Long Goodbye
Cherry Red
Pere Ubu: Lovely Day
Album: The Long Goodbye
Cherry Red