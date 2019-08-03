Playlist Michael Bartle
03. August
Samstag, 03. August 2019
Bobbi Humphrey: Chicago, damn
Album: Blacks and Blues
Blue Note
Farnk Zappa: The Legend of the Illinois enema bandit
Album: Zappa in New York
Ryko
Lovemen: Human
Album: Move On
recordJet
Tiger Tiger: Infinite Bowl
Album: O Trust
Eigenvertrieb
Joni Mitchell: Coyote
Album: Hejira
Asylum
Bob Dylan: The Ballad Of Ira Hayes
Album: Dylan
CBS
Bob Dylan: Hurricane (live in Boston)
Album: The Rolling Thunder Revue: The Live Recordings
Columbia
Jose Feliciano: California Dreaming
Album: The Best of
RCA Bluebird
Paul Revere & The Raiders: Hungry
Album: Greatest Hits
Columbia
Vampire Sound Incorporation: The lions and the cucmber
Album: OST: Jackie Brown
Sire
John Prine: That’s how the world goes round
Album: Bruised Orange
Asylum Records