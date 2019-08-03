Playlist Michael Bartle

Samstag, 03. August 2019

Bobbi Humphrey: Chicago, damn

Album: Blacks and Blues

Blue Note

Farnk Zappa: The Legend of the Illinois enema bandit

Album: Zappa in New York

Ryko

Lovemen: Human

Album: Move On

recordJet

Tiger Tiger: Infinite Bowl

Album: O Trust

Eigenvertrieb

Joni Mitchell: Coyote

Album: Hejira

Asylum

Bob Dylan: The Ballad Of Ira Hayes

Album: Dylan

CBS

Bob Dylan: Hurricane (live in Boston)

Album: The Rolling Thunder Revue: The Live Recordings

Columbia

Jose Feliciano: California Dreaming

Album: The Best of

RCA Bluebird

Paul Revere & The Raiders: Hungry

Album: Greatest Hits

Columbia

Vampire Sound Incorporation: The lions and the cucmber

Album: OST: Jackie Brown

Sire

John Prine: That’s how the world goes round

Album: Bruised Orange

Asylum Records