Playlist Michael Bartle

Stand: 03.08.2019

03 August

Samstag, 03. August 2019

Bobbi Humphrey: Chicago, damn
Album: Blacks and Blues
Blue Note

Farnk Zappa: The Legend of the Illinois enema bandit
Album: Zappa in New York
Ryko

Lovemen: Human
Album: Move On
recordJet

Tiger Tiger: Infinite Bowl
Album: O Trust
Eigenvertrieb

Joni Mitchell: Coyote
Album: Hejira
Asylum

Bob Dylan: The Ballad Of Ira Hayes
Album: Dylan
CBS

Bob Dylan: Hurricane (live in Boston)
Album: The Rolling Thunder Revue: The Live Recordings
Columbia

Jose Feliciano: California Dreaming
Album: The Best of
RCA Bluebird

Paul Revere & The Raiders: Hungry
Album: Greatest Hits
Columbia

Vampire Sound Incorporation: The lions and the cucmber
Album: OST: Jackie Brown
Sire

John Prine: That’s how the world goes round
Album: Bruised Orange
Asylum Records


