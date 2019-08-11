Playlist Barbara Streidl

Sonntag, 11. August 2019

Stereokeys: Go Your Own Way

Single

Homebound Records

Feist feat. Timber Timbre: Don't give

Album: And I'll scratch yours

Fontana

Queens of the Stone Age: Christian Brothers

Single

Interscope Records

Bon Iver: I Can't Make You Love Me/ Nick of Time

Single

JagJaguar

Cat Power: Stay

Album: Wanderer

DOMINO British

Paul McCartney & the Wings: Wanderlust

Album: Tug of War

Parlophone

Marika Hackman: Wanderlust

Album: Any Human Friend

UMI/ Caroline International

Amy Millan: I will follow you into the dark

Album: Masters Of The Burial

Arts & Craft International

Jeff Buckley: Hallelujah

Album: So real: Songs from Jeff Buckley

COLUMBIA

Calexico feat. Charlotte Gainsbourg: Just like a woman

Album: I'm not there - Original soundtrack

COLUMBIA

Jimmy Cliff: Guns Of Brixton

Album: Rebirth

UNIVERSAL

Elliott Smith: Because

Album: Music from the motion picture soundtrack American beauty

GEFFEN