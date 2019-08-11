Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Barbara Streidl

Stand: 11.08.2019

Stereokeys: Go Your Own Way
Single
Homebound Records

Feist feat. Timber Timbre: Don't give
Album: And I'll scratch yours
Fontana

Queens of the Stone Age: Christian Brothers
Single
Interscope Records

Bon Iver: I Can't Make You Love Me/ Nick of Time
Single
JagJaguar

Cat Power: Stay
Album: Wanderer
DOMINO British

Paul McCartney & the Wings: Wanderlust
Album: Tug of War
Parlophone

Marika Hackman: Wanderlust
Album: Any Human Friend
UMI/ Caroline International

Amy Millan: I will follow you into the dark
Album: Masters Of The Burial
Arts & Craft International

Jeff Buckley: Hallelujah
Album: So real: Songs from Jeff Buckley
COLUMBIA

Calexico feat. Charlotte Gainsbourg: Just like a woman
Album: I'm not there - Original soundtrack
COLUMBIA

Jimmy Cliff: Guns Of Brixton
Album: Rebirth
UNIVERSAL

Elliott Smith: Because
Album: Music from the motion picture soundtrack American beauty
GEFFEN


