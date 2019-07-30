Playlist Roderich Fabian
30. Juli
Dienstag, 30. Juli 2019
Ty Segall: The Arms
Album: First Taste
Drag City
Francis Lung: I wanna live in my Dreams
Album: A Dream is You
Memphis Industries
Beach Boys: Surf’s up
Album: Smile Sessions
Capitol
Native Harrow: Can’t go on like this
Album: Happier now
Loose Music
Joni Mitchell: A Case of you
Album: Both Sides now
Reprise
Mavis Staples: Never needed anyone
Album: We get by
ANTI
Emilie Kahn: Never Good Enough
Album: Outro
Secret City
Clairo: Closer 2 you
Album: Immunity
Fader/ Caroline
Machine Gun Kelly: Glass House
Album: Hotel Diablo
Interscope
Blood Orange feat. Toro Y Moi: Dark and handsome
Album: Angel’s Pulse
Domino
Tuxedo: Dreaming in the Daytime
Album: III
Funk on Sight
Mono/ Poly: Psychedelic Sasquatch
Album: Monotone
Naymlis
Flying Lotus: Melt(Monopoly Mix)
Album: L.A. EP 2x3
Warp
Qasim Naqvi: Artilect
Album: Teenages
Erased Tapeseratp