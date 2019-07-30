Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 30.07.2019

Ty Segall: The Arms
Album: First Taste
Drag City

Francis Lung: I wanna live in my Dreams
Album: A Dream is You
Memphis Industries

Beach Boys: Surf’s up
Album: Smile Sessions
Capitol

Native Harrow: Can’t go on like this
Album: Happier now
Loose Music

Joni Mitchell: A Case of you
Album: Both Sides now
Reprise

Mavis Staples: Never needed anyone
Album: We get by
ANTI

Emilie Kahn: Never Good Enough
Album: Outro
Secret City

Clairo: Closer 2 you
Album: Immunity
Fader/ Caroline

Machine Gun Kelly: Glass House
Album: Hotel Diablo
Interscope

Blood Orange feat. Toro Y Moi: Dark and handsome
Album: Angel’s Pulse
Domino

Tuxedo: Dreaming in the Daytime
Album: III
Funk on Sight

Mono/ Poly: Psychedelic Sasquatch
Album: Monotone
Naymlis

Flying Lotus: Melt(Monopoly Mix)
Album: L.A. EP 2x3
Warp

Qasim Naqvi: Artilect
Album: Teenages
Erased Tapeseratp


