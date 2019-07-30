Playlist Roderich Fabian

Dienstag, 30. Juli 2019

Ty Segall: The Arms

Album: First Taste

Drag City

Francis Lung: I wanna live in my Dreams

Album: A Dream is You

Memphis Industries

Beach Boys: Surf’s up

Album: Smile Sessions

Capitol

Native Harrow: Can’t go on like this

Album: Happier now

Loose Music

Joni Mitchell: A Case of you

Album: Both Sides now

Reprise

Mavis Staples: Never needed anyone

Album: We get by

ANTI

Emilie Kahn: Never Good Enough

Album: Outro

Secret City

Clairo: Closer 2 you

Album: Immunity

Fader/ Caroline

Machine Gun Kelly: Glass House

Album: Hotel Diablo

Interscope

Blood Orange feat. Toro Y Moi: Dark and handsome

Album: Angel’s Pulse

Domino

Tuxedo: Dreaming in the Daytime

Album: III

Funk on Sight

Mono/ Poly: Psychedelic Sasquatch

Album: Monotone

Naymlis

Flying Lotus: Melt(Monopoly Mix)

Album: L.A. EP 2x3

Warp

Qasim Naqvi: Artilect

Album: Teenages

Erased Tapeseratp