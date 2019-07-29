Playlist Ralf Summer

Montag, 29. Juli 2019

90,3 KHJ: Los Angeles Weather Report

Album: V.A. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Soundtrack)

L. Driver Productions / Colunbia / Sony

Roy Head & The Traits: Treat Her Right

Album: V.A. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Soundtrack)

L. Driver Productions / Colunbia / Sony

Film Advertising: Illustrated Man

Album: V.A. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Soundtrack)

L. Driver Productions / Colunbia / Sony

José Feliciano: California dreamin´

Album: V.A. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Soundtrack)

L. Driver Productions / Colunbia / Sony

Helge Schneider: Kaufempfehlung Für Chromdioxid

Album: The Popshoppers - Chromdioxyd II (2003)

Diggler

Violent Femmes: I'm Not Gonna Cry

Album: Hotel Last Resort

Add It Up Productions / PIAS

L´Épee: Dreams

Album: Single

A Recordings / Cargo

Cuco: Hydrocodone

Album: Para Mi

Interscope / Universal

Salami Rose Joe Louis: Cumulous Potion (For the Clouds to Sing)

Album: Zdenka 2080

Brainfeeder

Claude Fontaine: Cry For Another

Album: Claude Fontaine

Innovative Leisure

Chance The Rapper: We Go High

Album: The Big Day

Chance The Rapper

YBN Cordae: Sweet Lawd (Skit)

Album: The Lost Boy

Atlantic / Warner

YBN Cordae: RNP (feat. Anderson .Paak) prod by J. Cole

Album: The Lost Boy

Atlantic / Warner

Christelle Bofale: Love Lived Here Once

Album: Swim Team EP

Father / Daughter Records

Datach´i: Akemies

Album: Bones

Timesig Records

Kreidler: Impressions D'Afrique (2019 Remastered Version)

Album: Mosaik 2014 (2019 Remastered Version)

Italic

