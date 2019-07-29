Playlist Ralf Summer
29. Juli
Montag, 29. Juli 2019
90,3 KHJ: Los Angeles Weather Report
Album: V.A. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Soundtrack)
L. Driver Productions / Colunbia / Sony
Roy Head & The Traits: Treat Her Right
Album: V.A. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Soundtrack)
L. Driver Productions / Colunbia / Sony
Film Advertising: Illustrated Man
Album: V.A. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Soundtrack)
L. Driver Productions / Colunbia / Sony
José Feliciano: California dreamin´
Album: V.A. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Soundtrack)
L. Driver Productions / Colunbia / Sony
Helge Schneider: Kaufempfehlung Für Chromdioxid
Album: The Popshoppers - Chromdioxyd II (2003)
Diggler
Violent Femmes: I'm Not Gonna Cry
Album: Hotel Last Resort
Add It Up Productions / PIAS
L´Épee: Dreams
Album: Single
A Recordings / Cargo
Cuco: Hydrocodone
Album: Para Mi
Interscope / Universal
Salami Rose Joe Louis: Cumulous Potion (For the Clouds to Sing)
Album: Zdenka 2080
Brainfeeder
Claude Fontaine: Cry For Another
Album: Claude Fontaine
Innovative Leisure
Chance The Rapper: We Go High
Album: The Big Day
Chance The Rapper
YBN Cordae: Sweet Lawd (Skit)
Album: The Lost Boy
Atlantic / Warner
YBN Cordae: RNP (feat. Anderson .Paak) prod by J. Cole
Album: The Lost Boy
Atlantic / Warner
Christelle Bofale: Love Lived Here Once
Album: Swim Team EP
Father / Daughter Records
Datach´i: Akemies
Album: Bones
Timesig Records
Kreidler: Impressions D'Afrique (2019 Remastered Version)
Album: Mosaik 2014 (2019 Remastered Version)
Italic
Helge Schneider: Kaufempfehlung Für Chromdioxid
Album: The Popshoppers - Chromdioxyd II (2003)
Diggler