Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Nachtmix - Startseite

3

Playlist Ralf Summer

Stand: 29.07.2019

29 Juli

Montag, 29. Juli 2019

90,3 KHJ: Los Angeles Weather Report
Album: V.A. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Soundtrack)
L. Driver Productions / Colunbia / Sony

Roy Head & The Traits: Treat Her Right
Album: V.A. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Soundtrack)
L. Driver Productions / Colunbia / Sony

Film Advertising: Illustrated Man
Album: V.A. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Soundtrack)
L. Driver Productions / Colunbia / Sony

José Feliciano: California dreamin´
Album: V.A. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Soundtrack)
L. Driver Productions / Colunbia / Sony

Helge Schneider: Kaufempfehlung Für Chromdioxid
Album: The Popshoppers - Chromdioxyd II (2003)
Diggler

Violent Femmes: I'm Not Gonna Cry
Album: Hotel Last Resort
Add It Up Productions / PIAS

L´Épee: Dreams
Album: Single
A Recordings / Cargo

Cuco: Hydrocodone
Album: Para Mi
Interscope / Universal

Salami Rose Joe Louis: Cumulous Potion (For the Clouds to Sing)
Album: Zdenka 2080
Brainfeeder

Claude Fontaine: Cry For Another
Album: Claude Fontaine
Innovative Leisure

Chance The Rapper: We Go High
Album: The Big Day
Chance The Rapper

YBN Cordae: Sweet Lawd (Skit)
Album: The Lost Boy
Atlantic / Warner

YBN Cordae: RNP (feat. Anderson .Paak) prod by J. Cole
Album: The Lost Boy
Atlantic / Warner

Christelle Bofale: Love Lived Here Once
Album: Swim Team EP
Father / Daughter Records

Datach´i: Akemies
Album: Bones
Timesig Records

Kreidler: Impressions D'Afrique (2019 Remastered Version)
Album: Mosaik 2014 (2019 Remastered Version)
Italic

Helge Schneider: Kaufempfehlung Für Chromdioxid
Album: The Popshoppers - Chromdioxyd II (2003)
Diggler


3