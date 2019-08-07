Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Jay Rutledge

Stand: 07.08.2019

07 August

Mittwoch, 07. August 2019

The Scorpios: Mashena
Album: Single: Mashena
Afro7

Pat Kalla & The Super Mojo: Anciens combattants
Album: Jongler
Favorite Recordings

Busy Twist: London Luanda pt 3
Album: London Luanda Remix Series
Galletas Calientes Records

Carthnage:Ziwuuna feat Giovanni Kiyingi
Album: Diatribes
University Of Tropical Sounds

Lua Preta: Te Bater
Album: Diatribes
University Of Tropical Sounds

Lua Preta: Dale feat B4mba
Single: Dale
U Know me records

Africa Express: Sizi freaks feat Moonchild Sanelly, Infamous Boyz
Album: Egoli
Africa Express

Africa Express: Johannesburg feat Sibot, 123 Radio, Morena Leraba, Gruff Rhys
Album: Egoli
Africa Express

Distruction boyz: Shut Up & Groove
Album: Single: Shut up & Groove
West Ink Records

Beyonce: Don’t jealous me feat Tekno, Yemi Alade & Mr Eazi
Album: The Lion King: The Gift
Parkwood Entertainment

Burna Boy: Gbona
Album: African Giant
Atlantic Recordings

Daniel Haaksman & Cibelle: Corpo Sujeito
Album: With Love, From Berlin
Man Recordings


