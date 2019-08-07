Playlist Jay Rutledge

Mittwoch, 07. August 2019

The Scorpios: Mashena

Album: Single: Mashena

Afro7

Pat Kalla & The Super Mojo: Anciens combattants

Album: Jongler

Favorite Recordings

Busy Twist: London Luanda pt 3

Album: London Luanda Remix Series

Galletas Calientes Records

Carthnage:Ziwuuna feat Giovanni Kiyingi

Album: Diatribes

University Of Tropical Sounds

Lua Preta: Te Bater

Album: Diatribes

University Of Tropical Sounds

Lua Preta: Dale feat B4mba

Single: Dale

U Know me records

Africa Express: Sizi freaks feat Moonchild Sanelly, Infamous Boyz

Album: Egoli

Africa Express

Africa Express: Johannesburg feat Sibot, 123 Radio, Morena Leraba, Gruff Rhys

Album: Egoli

Africa Express

Distruction boyz: Shut Up & Groove

Album: Single: Shut up & Groove

West Ink Records

Beyonce: Don’t jealous me feat Tekno, Yemi Alade & Mr Eazi

Album: The Lion King: The Gift

Parkwood Entertainment

Burna Boy: Gbona

Album: African Giant

Atlantic Recordings

Daniel Haaksman & Cibelle: Corpo Sujeito

Album: With Love, From Berlin

Man Recordings