Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Nachtmix - Startseite

1

Playlist Michael Bartle

Stand: 13.07.2019

13 Juli

Samstag, 13. Juli 2019

Amason: I wanna know what love is
Album: California Airport Love
Ingrid Rec.

Doobie Brothers: Black Water
Album: Best Of
Warner

The Cars: Moving in stereo
Album: Cars Anthology
Elektra

The Pack AD: Dollhouse
Album: Dollhouse
Cornflakes Zoo Rec.

Earth Tongue: Microscopic God
Album: Floating Being
Stolen Body Rec.

Brenton Wood: The oogum boogum song
Album:
RCA

Amerigo Gazaway (Fela Kuti vs De la Soul): Trouble in the water
Album: Fela Soul
Soul Mates Rec.

Cinematic Orchestra (feat. Roots Manuva): All things to all men
Album: Every day
Ninja Tune

Moodyman: Got me coming back right now
Album: EP
KDJ Rec.

Dreamville: Down bad
Album:
-

Ari Lennox: BMO
Album: Shea butter baby
Universal

The Darts: Love U 2 Death
Album: I Like You But Not Like That
Alternative Tentacles


1