Playlist Michael Bartle

Samstag, 13. Juli 2019

Amason: I wanna know what love is

Album: California Airport Love

Ingrid Rec.

Doobie Brothers: Black Water

Album: Best Of

Warner

The Cars: Moving in stereo

Album: Cars Anthology

Elektra

The Pack AD: Dollhouse

Album: Dollhouse

Cornflakes Zoo Rec.

Earth Tongue: Microscopic God

Album: Floating Being

Stolen Body Rec.

Brenton Wood: The oogum boogum song

Album:

RCA

Amerigo Gazaway (Fela Kuti vs De la Soul): Trouble in the water

Album: Fela Soul

Soul Mates Rec.

Cinematic Orchestra (feat. Roots Manuva): All things to all men

Album: Every day

Ninja Tune

Moodyman: Got me coming back right now

Album: EP

KDJ Rec.

Dreamville: Down bad

Album:

-

Ari Lennox: BMO

Album: Shea butter baby

Universal

The Darts: Love U 2 Death

Album: I Like You But Not Like That

Alternative Tentacles