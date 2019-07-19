Playlist Sabine Gietzelt

Freitag, 19. Juli 2019

The Modern Times: Scared

Album: Algorhythmic Dance Music

Black Pop Rec

The Modern Times: It Sure Is Fun To Party

Album: Algorhythmic Dance Music

Black Pop Rec

Sex Judas: Faire Le Boef ft Ricky

Album: Flaming Creatures

Optimo Music

Cherry Glazerr: Told You You´d Be With The Guys

Album: Apocalypstik

Secretly Canadian ‎

Bikini Kill: Double Dare ya

Album: Bikini Kill

Kill Rock Stars ‎

Bikini Kill: Feels Blind

Album: Bikini Kill

Kill Rock Stars

Trash Kit: See Through

Album: Horizon

Upset! The Rhythm

Gauche: Pay Day

Album: A People’s History Of Gauche

Merge Records ‎

Gauche: Rectangle

Album: A People’s History Of Gauche

Merge Records ‎

Earth Tongue: Microscopic God

Album: Floating Being

Stolen Body Rec

Earth Tongue: Probing Th new Reality

Album: Floating Being

Stolen Body Rec

Mermaidens: I Might disappear

Album: Look Me In The Eye

Flying Nun

Richie Setford: A Peach On The Tree

Album: ep

Independent

The Modern Times: Everything Gonna Be Fine

Album: Algorhythmic Dance Music

Black Pop Rec