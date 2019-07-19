Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Sabine Gietzelt

Stand: 19.07.2019

19 Juli

Freitag, 19. Juli 2019

The Modern Times: Scared
Album: Algorhythmic Dance Music
Black Pop Rec

The Modern Times: It Sure Is Fun To Party
Album: Algorhythmic Dance Music
Black Pop Rec

Sex Judas: Faire Le Boef ft Ricky
Album: Flaming Creatures
Optimo Music

Cherry Glazerr: Told You You´d Be With The Guys
Album: Apocalypstik
Secretly Canadian ‎

Bikini Kill: Double Dare ya
Album: Bikini Kill
Kill Rock Stars ‎

Bikini Kill: Feels Blind
Album: Bikini Kill
Kill Rock Stars

Trash Kit: See Through
Album: Horizon
Upset! The Rhythm

Gauche: Pay Day
Album: A People’s History Of Gauche
Merge Records ‎

Gauche: Rectangle
Album: A People’s History Of Gauche
Merge Records ‎

Earth Tongue: Microscopic God
Album: Floating Being
Stolen Body Rec

Earth Tongue: Probing Th new Reality
Album: Floating Being
Stolen Body Rec

Mermaidens: I Might disappear
Album: Look Me In The Eye
Flying Nun

Richie Setford: A Peach On The Tree
Album: ep
Independent

The Modern Times: Everything Gonna Be Fine
Album: Algorhythmic Dance Music
Black Pop Rec


