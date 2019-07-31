Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Barbara Streidl

Stand: 31.07.2019

31 Juli

Mittwoch, 31. Juli 2019

Richie Havens: Freedom
Album: Woodstock 40
RHINO

Allusinlove: All my love
Album: It’s okay to talk
Starglobe Records // Good Soldier Records

Pamela Méndez: Irène island
Album: Time
RecordJet, SoulFood

Mekons: Lawrence of California
Album: Deserted
Glitterbeat

Jetzt!: Liebeslied
Album: So sieht es aus, wenn das Herz bricht
Tapete Records

Iris Gold: Wow
Album: Planet Cool
Playground Music

Thom Yorke: Impossible Knots
Album: Anima
XL RECORDINGS

Emel Mathlouthi: Rescuer
Album: Single
Partisan Records

Dota: Raketenstart
Album: Single
KLEINGELDPRINZESSIN RECORDS

Jamila Woods: Giovanni
Album: LEGACY! LEGACY!
Jagjaguwar

The Raconteurs: Help me stranger
Album: Single
Third Man Records / [PIAS]

Kelsey Lu: I’m not in love
Album: Blood
SMI/ Columbia


