Playlist Barbara Streidl

Mittwoch, 31. Juli 2019

Richie Havens: Freedom

Album: Woodstock 40

RHINO

Allusinlove: All my love

Album: It’s okay to talk

Starglobe Records // Good Soldier Records

Pamela Méndez: Irène island

Album: Time

RecordJet, SoulFood

Mekons: Lawrence of California

Album: Deserted

Glitterbeat

Jetzt!: Liebeslied

Album: So sieht es aus, wenn das Herz bricht

Tapete Records

Iris Gold: Wow

Album: Planet Cool

Playground Music

Thom Yorke: Impossible Knots

Album: Anima

XL RECORDINGS

Emel Mathlouthi: Rescuer

Album: Single

Partisan Records

Dota: Raketenstart

Album: Single

KLEINGELDPRINZESSIN RECORDS

Jamila Woods: Giovanni

Album: LEGACY! LEGACY!

Jagjaguwar

The Raconteurs: Help me stranger

Album: Single

Third Man Records / [PIAS]

Kelsey Lu: I’m not in love

Album: Blood

SMI/ Columbia