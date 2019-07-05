Playlist Sabine Gietzelt

Freitag, 05. Juli 2019

Willie Nelson: It´s Hard To Be Humble ft. Lukas Nelson, Micah Nelson

Album: Ride Me Back Home

Legacy ‎/ Sony Music

Willie Nelson: Nobody´s Listening

Album: Ride Me Back Home

Legacy ‎/ Sony Music

Trash Kit: Coasting

Album: Horizon

Upset The Rhythm

Trash Kit: Dislocate

Album: Horizon

Upset The Rhythm

Primitive Teeth: Vituperator

Album: ST/Ep

self released

Primitive Teeth: Plastic

Album: ST/Ep

self released

Primitive Teeth: Hands And Eyes

Album: ST/Ep

self released

Siouxsie & The Banshees: Love In A Void

Album: Once Upon A Time/The Singles

Polydor ‎

Le Butcherettes: Burn The Scab

Album: Cry Is For The Flies

Ipecac Recordings ‎

Zombie Zombie: L Age D´Or

Album: Rituels D’Un Nouveau Monde

Versatile Records

Iggy Pop: Run Like A Villain

Album: Zombie Birdhouse

Animal Records ‎

Constant Mongrel: Experts In Skin

Album: ep

Upset The Rhythm

Constant Mongrel: Shnuki

Album: ep

Upset The Rhythm

Mega Bog: Diary Of a Rose

Album: Dolphine

Paradise Of Bachelors

Mega Bog: Dolphine

Album: Dolphine

Paradise Of Bachelors