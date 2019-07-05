Playlist Sabine Gietzelt
05. Juli
Freitag, 05. Juli 2019
Willie Nelson: It´s Hard To Be Humble ft. Lukas Nelson, Micah Nelson
Album: Ride Me Back Home
Legacy / Sony Music
Willie Nelson: Nobody´s Listening
Album: Ride Me Back Home
Legacy / Sony Music
Trash Kit: Coasting
Album: Horizon
Upset The Rhythm
Trash Kit: Dislocate
Album: Horizon
Upset The Rhythm
Primitive Teeth: Vituperator
Album: ST/Ep
self released
Primitive Teeth: Plastic
Album: ST/Ep
self released
Primitive Teeth: Hands And Eyes
Album: ST/Ep
self released
Siouxsie & The Banshees: Love In A Void
Album: Once Upon A Time/The Singles
Polydor
Le Butcherettes: Burn The Scab
Album: Cry Is For The Flies
Ipecac Recordings
Zombie Zombie: L Age D´Or
Album: Rituels D’Un Nouveau Monde
Versatile Records
Iggy Pop: Run Like A Villain
Album: Zombie Birdhouse
Animal Records
Constant Mongrel: Experts In Skin
Album: ep
Upset The Rhythm
Constant Mongrel: Shnuki
Album: ep
Upset The Rhythm
Mega Bog: Diary Of a Rose
Album: Dolphine
Paradise Of Bachelors
Mega Bog: Dolphine
Album: Dolphine
Paradise Of Bachelors