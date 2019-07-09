Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Nachtmix

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 09.07.2019

09 Juli

Dienstag, 09. Juli 2019

New Order + Liam Gillick: Elegia
Album: So it goes…
Mute

Tini Thomsen’s Maxsax: Walk
Album: Shift
339 Records

King Crimson: A Sailor’s Tale
Album: Islands
Island

Michele Mercure: Night Music
Album: Beside herself
RVNG Intl.

Rian Treanor: ATAXIA_D1
Album: Ataxia
Planet Mu

Kom-Om-Pax: Earhly Delights
Album: Ways of Seeing
Planet Mu

Belp: Hyperreal Love
Album: Crocodile
Jahmoni

Quiet Temple: Noah’s Theme
Album: Quiet Temple
Point of Departure

Bohren & Der Club of Gore: Welten
Album: Dolores
PIAS

The Upsetters: Return of Django
Album: (Single)
Fontana

Khruangbin: Four of Five
Album: Hasta el Cielo
Night Time Stories


0