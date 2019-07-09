Playlist Roderich Fabian

Dienstag, 09. Juli 2019

New Order + Liam Gillick: Elegia

Album: So it goes…

Mute

Tini Thomsen’s Maxsax: Walk

Album: Shift

339 Records

King Crimson: A Sailor’s Tale

Album: Islands

Island

Michele Mercure: Night Music

Album: Beside herself

RVNG Intl.

Rian Treanor: ATAXIA_D1

Album: Ataxia

Planet Mu

Kom-Om-Pax: Earhly Delights

Album: Ways of Seeing

Planet Mu

Belp: Hyperreal Love

Album: Crocodile

Jahmoni

Quiet Temple: Noah’s Theme

Album: Quiet Temple

Point of Departure

Bohren & Der Club of Gore: Welten

Album: Dolores

PIAS

The Upsetters: Return of Django

Album: (Single)

Fontana

Khruangbin: Four of Five

Album: Hasta el Cielo

Night Time Stories