Playlist Ralf Summer

Stand: 27.06.2019

27 Juni

Donnerstag, 27. Juni 2019

Express Brass Band: Happy
Album: Who´s Following Who
Trikont

Rvdical The Kid: Free Spirit
Album: V.A. Taxi Sampler 01 Rhythms & Vibes From The Spirit Of Young Africa
Python Syndicate

Tunng: Clump
Album: Magpie Bites And Other Cuts
Full Time Hobby

Thom Yorke: Not The News
Album: Anima
Unsustainabubble Ltd / XL Recordings

Thom Yorke: Last Heard He Was Circling The Drain
Album: Anima
Unsustainabubble Ltd / XL Recordings

Daughter Of Swords: Rising Sun
Album: Dawnbreaker
Bella Union / PIAS

Mega Bog: For the Old World
Album: Dolphine
Paradise of Bachelors

The Black Keys: Eagle Birds
Album: Let´s Rock
Nonesuch / Warner

Chris Stamey & The ModRec Orchestra: Beneath The Underdog (featuring Marshall Crenshaw, Don Dixon, and Django Haskins)
Album: New Songs For The 20th Century
Omnivore Records

Jade Jackson: Bottle It Up
Album: Wilderness
Anti

Freddie Gibbs & Madlib: Giannis ft Anderson .Paak
Album: Bandana
Keep Cool / RCA / Sony

Moodymann: I Got Werk Live
Album: Sinner EP
KDJ

DJ Python: Lampara
Album: Derretire EP
Dekmantel


