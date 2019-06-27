Playlist Ralf Summer
27. Juni
Donnerstag, 27. Juni 2019
Express Brass Band: Happy
Album: Who´s Following Who
Trikont
Rvdical The Kid: Free Spirit
Album: V.A. Taxi Sampler 01 Rhythms & Vibes From The Spirit Of Young Africa
Python Syndicate
Tunng: Clump
Album: Magpie Bites And Other Cuts
Full Time Hobby
Thom Yorke: Not The News
Album: Anima
Unsustainabubble Ltd / XL Recordings
Thom Yorke: Last Heard He Was Circling The Drain
Album: Anima
Unsustainabubble Ltd / XL Recordings
Daughter Of Swords: Rising Sun
Album: Dawnbreaker
Bella Union / PIAS
Mega Bog: For the Old World
Album: Dolphine
Paradise of Bachelors
The Black Keys: Eagle Birds
Album: Let´s Rock
Nonesuch / Warner
Chris Stamey & The ModRec Orchestra: Beneath The Underdog (featuring Marshall Crenshaw, Don Dixon, and Django Haskins)
Album: New Songs For The 20th Century
Omnivore Records
Jade Jackson: Bottle It Up
Album: Wilderness
Anti
Freddie Gibbs & Madlib: Giannis ft Anderson .Paak
Album: Bandana
Keep Cool / RCA / Sony
Moodymann: I Got Werk Live
Album: Sinner EP
KDJ
DJ Python: Lampara
Album: Derretire EP
Dekmantel