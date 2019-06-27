Playlist Ralf Summer

Donnerstag, 27. Juni 2019

Express Brass Band: Happy

Album: Who´s Following Who

Trikont

Rvdical The Kid: Free Spirit

Album: V.A. Taxi Sampler 01 Rhythms & Vibes From The Spirit Of Young Africa

Python Syndicate

Tunng: Clump

Album: Magpie Bites And Other Cuts

Full Time Hobby

Thom Yorke: Not The News

Album: Anima

Unsustainabubble Ltd / XL Recordings

Thom Yorke: Last Heard He Was Circling The Drain

Album: Anima

Unsustainabubble Ltd / XL Recordings

Daughter Of Swords: Rising Sun

Album: Dawnbreaker

Bella Union / PIAS

Mega Bog: For the Old World

Album: Dolphine

Paradise of Bachelors

The Black Keys: Eagle Birds

Album: Let´s Rock

Nonesuch / Warner

Chris Stamey & The ModRec Orchestra: Beneath The Underdog (featuring Marshall Crenshaw, Don Dixon, and Django Haskins)

Album: New Songs For The 20th Century

Omnivore Records

Jade Jackson: Bottle It Up

Album: Wilderness

Anti

Freddie Gibbs & Madlib: Giannis ft Anderson .Paak

Album: Bandana

Keep Cool / RCA / Sony

Moodymann: I Got Werk Live

Album: Sinner EP

KDJ

DJ Python: Lampara

Album: Derretire EP

Dekmantel