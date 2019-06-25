Playlist Roderich Fabian
Dienstag, 25. Juni 2019
Chris Stamey: Pretty Butterfly
Album: New Songs For The 20th Century
Omnivore
The dB’s: From A Window To A Screen
Album: Repercussion
Albion
PicaPica: On the Wing
Album: Together & Apart
Rough Trade
Catenary Wires: Dark Brown Eyes
Album: Til the Morning
Tapete
Richard Reed Parry: Lost In The Waves
Album: Quiet River Of Dust Vol. 2: That Side Of The River
ANTI-
Tunng: Magpie Bites
Album: Magpie Bites And Other Cuts
Full Time Hobby
Robert Wyatt: Shipbuilding
Single
Rough Trade
Thom Yorke: Cymbal Rush
Album: Eraser
XL Records
Robag Wruhme feat. Sidsel Endresen & Bugge Wesseltoft: Nata Alma
Album: Venq Tolep
Pampa
Rev Magnetic: Woodland Soronity Carwash
Album: Versus Universe
Rock Action
Noiseshaper: We Rock It
Album: King Size Dub Special
Echo Beach
Express Brass Band: Dia De Manana
Album: Who’s Following Who
Trikont