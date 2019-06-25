Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 25.06.2019

25 Juni

Dienstag, 25. Juni 2019

Chris Stamey: Pretty Butterfly
Album: New Songs For The 20th Century
Omnivore

The dB’s: From A Window To A Screen
Album: Repercussion
Albion

PicaPica: On the Wing
Album: Together & Apart
Rough Trade

Catenary Wires: Dark Brown Eyes
Album: Til the Morning
Tapete

Richard Reed Parry: Lost In The Waves
Album: Quiet River Of Dust Vol. 2: That Side Of The River
ANTI-

Tunng: Magpie Bites
Album: Magpie Bites And Other Cuts
Full Time Hobby

Robert Wyatt: Shipbuilding
Single
Rough Trade

Thom Yorke: Cymbal Rush
Album: Eraser
XL Records

Robag Wruhme feat. Sidsel Endresen & Bugge Wesseltoft: Nata Alma
Album: Venq Tolep
Pampa

Rev Magnetic: Woodland Soronity Carwash
Album: Versus Universe
Rock Action

Noiseshaper: We Rock It
Album: King Size Dub Special
Echo Beach

Express Brass Band: Dia De Manana
Album: Who’s Following Who
Trikont


