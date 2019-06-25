Playlist Roderich Fabian

Dienstag, 25. Juni 2019

Chris Stamey: Pretty Butterfly

Album: New Songs For The 20th Century

Omnivore

The dB’s: From A Window To A Screen

Album: Repercussion

Albion

PicaPica: On the Wing

Album: Together & Apart

Rough Trade

Catenary Wires: Dark Brown Eyes

Album: Til the Morning

Tapete

Richard Reed Parry: Lost In The Waves

Album: Quiet River Of Dust Vol. 2: That Side Of The River

ANTI-

Tunng: Magpie Bites

Album: Magpie Bites And Other Cuts

Full Time Hobby

Robert Wyatt: Shipbuilding

Single

Rough Trade

Thom Yorke: Cymbal Rush

Album: Eraser

XL Records

Robag Wruhme feat. Sidsel Endresen & Bugge Wesseltoft: Nata Alma

Album: Venq Tolep

Pampa

Rev Magnetic: Woodland Soronity Carwash

Album: Versus Universe

Rock Action

Noiseshaper: We Rock It

Album: King Size Dub Special

Echo Beach

Express Brass Band: Dia De Manana

Album: Who’s Following Who

Trikont