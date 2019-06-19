Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Angie Portmann

Stand: 19.06.2019

Massive Attack: Teardrop (Mazaruni Dub One/Mad Professor Remix)
Album: Mezzanine (Remastered Limited Super Deluxe) - Vinyl
Virgin EMI

Björk: Crystalline
Album: Biophilia
Polydor

Brian Eno: Reflection
Album: Reflection
Warp Records/Opal Rec

Káryyn & Young Paint: Tilt
Album: Tilt/Single
Mute

Young Paint: Kat Paint
Album: Young Paint
The Vinyl Factory

Holly Herndon: Godmother feat Jlin & Spawn
Album: Proto
4AD

Holly Herndon: Eternal
Album: Proto
4AD

Holly Herndon: Last Gasp
Album: Proto
4AD

Nick Cave: Red Right Hand
Album: Let Love In
Mute

Prince: The Ballad Of Dorothy Parker
Album: Sign O the Times
Paisley Park/Warner

Jordan Rakei: Signs
Album: Origin
Ninja Tune

Endel: Diary Delicious
Album: Sleep: Rainy Night
Warner


0