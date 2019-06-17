Playlist Ralf Summer
17. Juni
Montag, 17. Juni 2019
Kate Tempest: I Trap You
Album: The Book Of Traps and Lessons
Caroline International
Kate Tempest: Holy Elixir
Album: The Book Of Traps and Lessons
Caroline International
Khruangbin: Mary Always (Maria También in Dub)
Album: Hasta El Cielo
Night Time Stories
Crumb: Ghostride
Album: Jinx
Crumb Records
Crumb: Recently Played
Album: Locket EP
Crumb Records
Vanishing Twin: Magician´s Success
Album: The Age Of Immunology
Fire Records
Zongamin: Bongo Song
Album: Bongo Song (Maxi)
Ed Banger
JJ Whitefield: Yellow Sari
Album: Brother All Alone
Kryptox
Dr. John: Revolution
Album: Locked Down
Nonesuch
Bill Callahan: Black Dog On The Beach
Album: Shepherd in a Sheepskin Vest
Drag City Records
Jai Paul: He
Album: Do You Love Her Now/ He – Single
XL
Jai Paul: BTSTU (Clean)
Album: BTSTU (Maxi)
XL
Plaid: Dancers
Album: Polymer
Warp
Burial: State Forest
Album: Claustro / State Forest 12"
Hyperdub