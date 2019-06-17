Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Ralf Summer

Stand: 17.06.2019

Montag, 17. Juni 2019

Kate Tempest: I Trap You
Album: The Book Of Traps and Lessons
Caroline International

Kate Tempest: Holy Elixir
Album: The Book Of Traps and Lessons
Caroline International

Khruangbin: Mary Always (Maria También in Dub)
Album: Hasta El Cielo
Night Time Stories

Crumb: Ghostride
Album: Jinx
Crumb Records

Crumb: Recently Played
Album: Locket EP
Crumb Records

Vanishing Twin: Magician´s Success
Album: The Age Of Immunology
Fire Records

Zongamin: Bongo Song
Album: Bongo Song (Maxi)
Ed Banger

JJ Whitefield: Yellow Sari
Album: Brother All Alone
Kryptox

Dr. John: Revolution
Album: Locked Down
Nonesuch

Bill Callahan: Black Dog On The Beach
Album: Shepherd in a Sheepskin Vest
Drag City Records

Jai Paul: He
Album: Do You Love Her Now/ He – Single
XL

Jai Paul: BTSTU (Clean)
Album: BTSTU (Maxi)
XL

Plaid: Dancers
Album: Polymer
Warp

Burial: State Forest
Album: Claustro / State Forest 12"
Hyperdub


