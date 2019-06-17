Playlist Ralf Summer

Montag, 17. Juni 2019

Kate Tempest: I Trap You

Album: The Book Of Traps and Lessons

Caroline International

Kate Tempest: Holy Elixir

Album: The Book Of Traps and Lessons

Caroline International

Khruangbin: Mary Always (Maria También in Dub)

Album: Hasta El Cielo

Night Time Stories

Crumb: Ghostride

Album: Jinx

Crumb Records

Crumb: Recently Played

Album: Locket EP

Crumb Records

Vanishing Twin: Magician´s Success

Album: The Age Of Immunology

Fire Records

Zongamin: Bongo Song

Album: Bongo Song (Maxi)

Ed Banger

JJ Whitefield: Yellow Sari

Album: Brother All Alone

Kryptox

Dr. John: Revolution

Album: Locked Down

Nonesuch

Bill Callahan: Black Dog On The Beach

Album: Shepherd in a Sheepskin Vest

Drag City Records

Jai Paul: He

Album: Do You Love Her Now/ He – Single

XL

Jai Paul: BTSTU (Clean)

Album: BTSTU (Maxi)

XL

Plaid: Dancers

Album: Polymer

Warp

Burial: State Forest

Album: Claustro / State Forest 12"

Hyperdub