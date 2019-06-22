Playlist Thomas Meinecke

Samstag, 22. Juni 2019

Eli Keszler: French Lick

Album: Stadium

Shelter Press

Eli Keszler: Lotus Awnings

Album: Stadium

Shelter Press

Makaya McCraven: Young Genius

Album: Universal Beings

International Anthem

Makaya McCraven: Turtle Tricks

Album: Universal Beings

International Anthem

John Coltrane: Acknowledgement

Album: A Love Supreme: The Complete Masters

Impulse

John Coltrane: Acknowledgement Take 6

Album: A Love Supreme: The Complete Masters

Impulse

Archie Shepp: The Cry Of My People

Album: The Cry Of My People

Impulse

Paul Randolph, Katie Kosins, Theo Parrish: Be Like Me

Album: Genrified Love Pt.4

Sound Signature