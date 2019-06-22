Playlist Thomas Meinecke
22. Juni
Samstag, 22. Juni 2019
Eli Keszler: French Lick
Album: Stadium
Shelter Press
Eli Keszler: Lotus Awnings
Album: Stadium
Shelter Press
Makaya McCraven: Young Genius
Album: Universal Beings
International Anthem
Makaya McCraven: Turtle Tricks
Album: Universal Beings
International Anthem
John Coltrane: Acknowledgement
Album: A Love Supreme: The Complete Masters
Impulse
John Coltrane: Acknowledgement Take 6
Album: A Love Supreme: The Complete Masters
Impulse
Archie Shepp: The Cry Of My People
Album: The Cry Of My People
Impulse
Paul Randolph, Katie Kosins, Theo Parrish: Be Like Me
Album: Genrified Love Pt.4
Sound Signature