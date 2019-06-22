Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Thomas Meinecke

Stand: 22.06.2019

Eli Keszler: French Lick
Album: Stadium
Shelter Press

Eli Keszler: Lotus Awnings
Album: Stadium
Shelter Press

Makaya McCraven: Young Genius
Album: Universal Beings
International Anthem

Makaya McCraven: Turtle Tricks
Album: Universal Beings
International Anthem

John Coltrane: Acknowledgement
Album: A Love Supreme: The Complete Masters
Impulse

John Coltrane: Acknowledgement Take 6
Album: A Love Supreme: The Complete Masters
Impulse

Archie Shepp: The Cry Of My People
Album: The Cry Of My People
Impulse

Paul Randolph, Katie Kosins, Theo Parrish: Be Like Me
Album: Genrified Love Pt.4
Sound Signature


