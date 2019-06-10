Playlist Judith Schnaubelt
10. Juni
Montag, 10. Juni 2019
Martin Kohlstedt: Amsomb
Album: Ströme
Warner Classics 0190295471057 LC: Warner Classics
Brandt Brauer Frick feat Catherine Ringer: Encore
Album: Echo
Because Music BEC5543960 LC: LC13950
Les Rita Mitsouko: Marcia Baïla / Tony Visconti Remix
Album: RE
Virgin 896062 LC: LC 3098
Brandt Brauer Frick: Deacdes
Album: Echo
Because Music BEC5543960 LC: LC13950
Burnt Friedman: Sky Speech/ with Hayden Chisholm
Album: Musicall Traditions In Central Europe - Explorer Series Vol 4
Nonplace LC: LC 10909
Nine Horses: Wonderful World /Burnt Friedman Remix
Album: Money For All EP
Samadhisound sound cd ss0010 LC: Samadhisound
Cat Power: Wild Is The Wind
Album: The Covers Record
Matador OLE 426-1 LC: Matador
Damon Locks Black Monument Ensemble: The Colors That You Bring
Album: Where Future Unfolds
International Anthem LC: International Anthem
Damon Locks Black Monument Ensemble: Solar Power
Album: Where Future Unfolds
International Anthem LC: International Anthem
Dr. John: Dear Old Southland
Album: N'awlinz: Dis, Dat Or D'Udda
Parlophone 7243 5 78603 2 1 LC: LC0299