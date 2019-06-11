Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Nachtmix - Startseite

0

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 11.06.2019

11 Juni

Dienstag, 11. Juni 2019

Shadracks: Tranquil Salvation
Single
Damaged Goods

Plastic Mermaids: Yoyo
Album: Suddenly Everyone Explodes
Sunday Best

Tusks: Salt
Album: Avalanche
One Little Indian

Fleetwood Mac: Tusk
Album: Tusk
Warner Bros.

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets: Social Candy
Album: And Now For The Watchamacallit
Marathon Artists

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard: This Thing
Album: Fishing For Fishes
Flightless

T. Rex: I Love To Boogie
Single
Ariola

Gotobeds: Bleached Midnight
Album: Debt Begins At 30
Sub Pop

Black Mountain: Pretty Little Lazies
Album: Destroyer
Jagjaguwar

Syd Barrett: Gigolo Aunt
Album: Barrett
Harvest

Bill Callahan: Lonesome Valley
Album: Shepherd In A Sheepskin Vest
Drag City

Isaac Birituro and The Rail Abandon: Bo Ma
Album: Kalba
Wah Wah


0