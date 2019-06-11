Playlist Roderich Fabian
11. Juni
Dienstag, 11. Juni 2019
Shadracks: Tranquil Salvation
Single
Damaged Goods
Plastic Mermaids: Yoyo
Album: Suddenly Everyone Explodes
Sunday Best
Tusks: Salt
Album: Avalanche
One Little Indian
Fleetwood Mac: Tusk
Album: Tusk
Warner Bros.
Psychedelic Porn Crumpets: Social Candy
Album: And Now For The Watchamacallit
Marathon Artists
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard: This Thing
Album: Fishing For Fishes
Flightless
T. Rex: I Love To Boogie
Single
Ariola
Gotobeds: Bleached Midnight
Album: Debt Begins At 30
Sub Pop
Black Mountain: Pretty Little Lazies
Album: Destroyer
Jagjaguwar
Syd Barrett: Gigolo Aunt
Album: Barrett
Harvest
Bill Callahan: Lonesome Valley
Album: Shepherd In A Sheepskin Vest
Drag City
Isaac Birituro and The Rail Abandon: Bo Ma
Album: Kalba
Wah Wah