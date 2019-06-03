Playlist Ralf Summer
03. Juni
Montag, 03. Juni 2019
Damon Locks & Black Momunent Enselmble: Rebuild a Nation
Album: Where Future Unfolds
International Anthem
Damon Locks & Black Momunent Enselmble: Sounds Like Now
Album: Where Future Unfolds
International Anthem
Michelle David & The Gospel Sessions: Give It To Him
Album: The Gospel Sessions Vol 3
Excelsior Recording
Sacred Paws: Shame On Me
Album: Run Around The Sun
Rock Action Records
People Under The Stairs: Montego Slay
Album: O.S.T.
OM Records
People Under The Stairs: Dream Sequence ´88
Album: Sincerely, The P
Piecelock
S.Y.P.H.: Nur Ein Trophen
Album: V.A. Coming Home by Jochen Distelmeyer
Stereo Deluxe / Warner
The Modernist: Magic Lantern - Velvet Edit
Album: V.A. Velvet Desert Music Vol. 1
Kompakt
Ciel: Why Me?
Album: Why Me EP?
Spectral Sound
Jay Daniel: Sundance
Album: Tala
Watusi High
Jay Daniel: Paradise Valley
Album: Broken Knowz
Technicolour / Ninja Tune
Polynation: Ode
Album: Igneous
Atomnation
Sufjan Stevens: Love Yourself
Album: Love Yourself
Asthmatic Kitty