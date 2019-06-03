Playlist Ralf Summer

Montag, 03. Juni 2019

Damon Locks & Black Momunent Enselmble: Rebuild a Nation

Album: Where Future Unfolds

International Anthem

Damon Locks & Black Momunent Enselmble: Sounds Like Now

Album: Where Future Unfolds

International Anthem

Michelle David & The Gospel Sessions: Give It To Him

Album: The Gospel Sessions Vol 3

Excelsior Recording

Sacred Paws: Shame On Me

Album: Run Around The Sun

Rock Action Records

People Under The Stairs: Montego Slay

Album: O.S.T.

OM Records

People Under The Stairs: Dream Sequence ´88

Album: Sincerely, The P

Piecelock

S.Y.P.H.: Nur Ein Trophen

Album: V.A. Coming Home by Jochen Distelmeyer

Stereo Deluxe / Warner

The Modernist: Magic Lantern - Velvet Edit

Album: V.A. Velvet Desert Music Vol. 1

Kompakt

Ciel: Why Me?

Album: Why Me EP?

Spectral Sound

Jay Daniel: Sundance

Album: Tala

Watusi High

Jay Daniel: Paradise Valley

Album: Broken Knowz

Technicolour / Ninja Tune

Polynation: Ode

Album: Igneous

Atomnation

Sufjan Stevens: Love Yourself

Album: Love Yourself

Asthmatic Kitty