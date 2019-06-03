Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Ralf Summer

Stand: 03.06.2019

03 Juni

Montag, 03. Juni 2019

Damon Locks & Black Momunent Enselmble: Rebuild a Nation
Album: Where Future Unfolds
International Anthem

Damon Locks & Black Momunent Enselmble: Sounds Like Now
Album: Where Future Unfolds
International Anthem

Michelle David & The Gospel Sessions: Give It To Him
Album: The Gospel Sessions Vol 3
Excelsior Recording

Sacred Paws: Shame On Me
Album: Run Around The Sun
Rock Action Records

People Under The Stairs: Montego Slay
Album: O.S.T.
OM Records

People Under The Stairs: Dream Sequence ´88
Album: Sincerely, The P
Piecelock

S.Y.P.H.: Nur Ein Trophen
Album: V.A. Coming Home by Jochen Distelmeyer
Stereo Deluxe / Warner

The Modernist: Magic Lantern - Velvet Edit
Album: V.A. Velvet Desert Music Vol. 1
Kompakt

Ciel: Why Me?
Album: Why Me EP?
Spectral Sound

Jay Daniel: Sundance
Album: Tala
Watusi High

Jay Daniel: Paradise Valley
Album: Broken Knowz
Technicolour / Ninja Tune

Polynation: Ode
Album: Igneous
Atomnation

Sufjan Stevens: Love Yourself
Album: Love Yourself
Asthmatic Kitty


