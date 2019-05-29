Playlist Barbara Streidl

Mittwoch, 29. Mai 2019

Von Spar feat. Laetitia Sadier: Extend the Song

Single

Bureau B

Stereolab: Jenny Ondioline

Album: Transient Random-Noise Bursts With Announcements

Elektra ‎

Radioorgasmo: Pilgrims

Single

Independent

Foreign Diplomats: Charger

Single

Revolver Distribution

Richard Hawley: I Still Want You

Album: Hollow Meadows

Parlophone Label Group

Richard Hawley: The Ocean

Album: Coles Corner

Mute Records

Karyyn: Purgatory

Album: The Quanta Series

Mute

Hejira: Joyful Mind

Single

Lima Limo Records / Roughtrade

Tellavision: Salty Man

Single

Tapete Records/Bureau B

Gus Dapperton: My Favorite Fish

Single

AWAL Recordings

Tallest Man on Earth: All I Can Keep Is Now

Album: I Love You. It's A Fever Dream

Rivers / Birds Records // AWAL

Benny Sings: Not Enough

Single

Stones Throw

The Proper Ornaments: Please Release Me

Single

Tapete Records