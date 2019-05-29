Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Barbara Streidl

Stand: 29.05.2019

29 Mai

Mittwoch, 29. Mai 2019

Von Spar feat. Laetitia Sadier: Extend the Song
Single
Bureau B

Stereolab: Jenny Ondioline
Album: Transient Random-Noise Bursts With Announcements
Elektra ‎

Radioorgasmo: Pilgrims
Single
Independent

Foreign Diplomats: Charger
Single
Revolver Distribution

Richard Hawley: I Still Want You
Album: Hollow Meadows
Parlophone Label Group

Richard Hawley: The Ocean
Album: Coles Corner
Mute Records

Karyyn: Purgatory
Album: The Quanta Series
Mute

Hejira: Joyful Mind
Single
Lima Limo Records / Roughtrade

Tellavision: Salty Man
Single
Tapete Records/Bureau B

Gus Dapperton: My Favorite Fish
Single
AWAL Recordings

Tallest Man on Earth: All I Can Keep Is Now
Album: I Love You. It's A Fever Dream
Rivers / Birds Records // AWAL

Benny Sings: Not Enough
Single
Stones Throw

The Proper Ornaments: Please Release Me
Single
Tapete Records


