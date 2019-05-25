Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Michael Bartle

Stand: 25.05.2019

25 Mai

Samstag, 25. Mai 2019

Billie Eilish: Bury a friend
Album: When we all fall asleep, where do we all go?
Universal

Minor Threat: Filler
Album: Minor Threat
Dischord Rec.

Van Dyke Parks: The Four Mills Brothers
Album: Discover America
Warner Brothers Rec.

Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention: Flower Punk
Album: We’re only in it for the money
Ryko

Eric Burdon & War: Tobacco road
Album: Declares War
Rhino

Black Pumas: Colors
Album:
Ato Records

Altin Gün: Anlatmam Derdimi
Album: Gece
GBCD

Primal Scream: Don’t fight it, feel it
Album: Screamadelica
Intercord

Unknown Cases: Masimba bele
Album: Masimba bele
Rough Trade

Kapote: Delirio Italiano
Album: What It Is
Toy Tonics

Lotfi Bouchnak: Epi
Album:
Palm Therapy Sounds

Zuhura & Party: Zizi la Huba
Album: Singe Tema: Taarab Special
Buda Musique


