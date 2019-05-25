Playlist Michael Bartle
25. Mai
Samstag, 25. Mai 2019
Billie Eilish: Bury a friend
Album: When we all fall asleep, where do we all go?
Universal
Minor Threat: Filler
Album: Minor Threat
Dischord Rec.
Van Dyke Parks: The Four Mills Brothers
Album: Discover America
Warner Brothers Rec.
Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention: Flower Punk
Album: We’re only in it for the money
Ryko
Eric Burdon & War: Tobacco road
Album: Declares War
Rhino
Black Pumas: Colors
Album:
Ato Records
Altin Gün: Anlatmam Derdimi
Album: Gece
GBCD
Primal Scream: Don’t fight it, feel it
Album: Screamadelica
Intercord
Unknown Cases: Masimba bele
Album: Masimba bele
Rough Trade
Kapote: Delirio Italiano
Album: What It Is
Toy Tonics
Lotfi Bouchnak: Epi
Album:
Palm Therapy Sounds
Zuhura & Party: Zizi la Huba
Album: Singe Tema: Taarab Special
Buda Musique