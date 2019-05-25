Playlist Michael Bartle

Samstag, 25. Mai 2019

Billie Eilish: Bury a friend

Album: When we all fall asleep, where do we all go?

Universal

Minor Threat: Filler

Album: Minor Threat

Dischord Rec.

Van Dyke Parks: The Four Mills Brothers

Album: Discover America

Warner Brothers Rec.

Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention: Flower Punk

Album: We’re only in it for the money

Ryko

Eric Burdon & War: Tobacco road

Album: Declares War

Rhino

Black Pumas: Colors

Album:

Ato Records

Altin Gün: Anlatmam Derdimi

Album: Gece

GBCD

Primal Scream: Don’t fight it, feel it

Album: Screamadelica

Intercord

Unknown Cases: Masimba bele

Album: Masimba bele

Rough Trade

Kapote: Delirio Italiano

Album: What It Is

Toy Tonics

Lotfi Bouchnak: Epi

Album:

Palm Therapy Sounds

Zuhura & Party: Zizi la Huba

Album: Singe Tema: Taarab Special

Buda Musique