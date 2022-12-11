Playlist Wolfram Hanke

Freitag, 11. November 2022

The Chats

Pub Feed

Album: High Risk Behaviour

The Chats

Smoko

Album: Pub Feed

Amyl And The Sniffers

Guided by Angels

Album: Comfort To Me

Clowns

Soul For Sale

Album: Nature / Nurture

Radio Birdman

Murder City Nights

Album: The Essential

Press Club

Eugene

Album. Endless Motion

Pagan

Silver

Album: Black Wash

Würst Nürse

I'm Not Your Punchbag Bag

Album: The Wrüst Nürse Cürse

Private Function

Albury Wodonga

Album: Whose Line Is It Anyway?

Grindhouse

Death of the Australian Car Industry

Album: Can I Drive Your Commodore?

The Bennies

Trip Report

Album: Natrual Born Chillers

Dune Rats

Scott Green

Album: The Kids Will Know It's Bullshit