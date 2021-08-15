Playlist Matthias Röckl

Sonntag, 15. August 2021

Abu Obaida Hassan

Nas Fi Nas (People on People)

Allbum: Abu Obaida Hassan & His Tambour - The Shaigiya Sound of Sudan

Saied Khalifa

Igd Allooli (The Pearl Nacklace)

Album: Two Niles to sing a melody - The Violins & Synths of Sudan

Sharero Band feat. Faadumo Qaasim

Qays iyo Layla (Romeo & Juliet)

Album: Sweet As Broken Dates - Lost Somali Tapes from the Horn of Africa

Iftiin Band feat. Mahmud Abdalla Jerry Hussen & Maryan Naasir

Xuduud Ma Leh Xubigaan (This Love has no boundaries)

Album: Sweet As Broken Dates - Lost Somali Tapes from the Horn of Africa

Waaberie Band

Oktoobar Waatee? Waa Taayadii (What's October? It's Ours)

Album: Sweet As Broken Dates - Lost Somali Tapes from the Horn of Africa

Nimco Jamaac

Buuraha U Dheer (The Highest Mountains)

Album: Sweet As Broken Dates - Lost Somali Tapes from the Horn of Africa

Aamina Camaari

Rag waa nacab iyo Nasteexo (Men are cruel and kind)

Album: Sweet As Broken Dates - Lost Somali Tapes from the Horn of Africa

4 Mars

Na Daadihi (Guide us)

Album: Sweet As Broken Dates - Lost Somali Tapes from the Horn of Africa

Hanan Bulu Bulu

Alamy Wa Shagiya (My Pain and Suffering) Live

Two Niles to Sing a Melody - The Violins & Synths of Sudan

Kamal Tarbas

Ozzalna Seebak Seeb (Forget those that divide us)

Two Niles to Sing a Melody - The Violins & Synths of Sudan