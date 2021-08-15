Playlist Matthias Röckl
15. August
Sonntag, 15. August 2021
Abu Obaida Hassan
Nas Fi Nas (People on People)
Allbum: Abu Obaida Hassan & His Tambour - The Shaigiya Sound of Sudan
Saied Khalifa
Igd Allooli (The Pearl Nacklace)
Album: Two Niles to sing a melody - The Violins & Synths of Sudan
Sharero Band feat. Faadumo Qaasim
Qays iyo Layla (Romeo & Juliet)
Album: Sweet As Broken Dates - Lost Somali Tapes from the Horn of Africa
Iftiin Band feat. Mahmud Abdalla Jerry Hussen & Maryan Naasir
Xuduud Ma Leh Xubigaan (This Love has no boundaries)
Album: Sweet As Broken Dates - Lost Somali Tapes from the Horn of Africa
Waaberie Band
Oktoobar Waatee? Waa Taayadii (What's October? It's Ours)
Album: Sweet As Broken Dates - Lost Somali Tapes from the Horn of Africa
Nimco Jamaac
Buuraha U Dheer (The Highest Mountains)
Album: Sweet As Broken Dates - Lost Somali Tapes from the Horn of Africa
Aamina Camaari
Rag waa nacab iyo Nasteexo (Men are cruel and kind)
Album: Sweet As Broken Dates - Lost Somali Tapes from the Horn of Africa
4 Mars
Na Daadihi (Guide us)
Album: Sweet As Broken Dates - Lost Somali Tapes from the Horn of Africa
Hanan Bulu Bulu
Alamy Wa Shagiya (My Pain and Suffering) Live
Two Niles to Sing a Melody - The Violins & Synths of Sudan
Kamal Tarbas
Ozzalna Seebak Seeb (Forget those that divide us)
Two Niles to Sing a Melody - The Violins & Synths of Sudan
Abel Lima
Farmacia
Synthesize the Soul - Astro-Atlantic Hypnotica from the Cape Verde Islands