Playlist Barbara Streidl

Stand: 08.08.2021

08 August

Sonntag, 08. August 2021

Julia Holter    
Sea calls me home
Album: In the same room                                                                                           

Otis Redding 
(Sittin' on) the Dock of the Bay
Album: Dock of the bay sessions

Queens of the Stone Age
I sat by the Ocean
Album: ...Like Clockwork

Masha Qrella feat. Dirk von Lowtzow 
Das Meer
Album: Woanders        

Mine und Sophie Hunger     
Hinüber
Album: Hinüber 

Billie Eilish   
Ocean Eyes
Album: Don't smile at me

Moritz Krämer         
Aussterben
Album: Ich kann nix dafür 

Karl die Große
Meer
Album: Dichter bei den anderen

Nina Simone 
Take me to the Water
Album: Gold

Ben Kweller
Holy Water
Album: The Lone Ranger - Wanted (Music Inspired By The Film)

Azure Ray
Sea of doubts
Album: Hold on love

Lizzo
Water Me

Bob Dylan
When the Ship comes In
Album: The Times …

Rio Reiser
Übers Meer
Album: Alles und noch viel mehr


