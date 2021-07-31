Playlist Barbara Streidl
31. Juli
Samstag, 31. Juli 2021
Emma-Jean Thackray
Spectre
Bayuk
Head under Waves
Benedikt
Waltz
Album: Balcony Dream
Ja, Panik
The Cure
Album: Die Gruppe
aCommunions
My little planet
Album: Pure Fabrication
DESI
Halt nicht fest
Elis Noa
Make me think of you
Iron & Wine
Calm on the Valley
Album: Archives Vol. 5
Annie Taylor
The Fool
Kerosin95
Interlude
Album: Volume 1
Nick Cave & Warren Ellis
Albuquerque
Album: Carnage
Olga
What it's like
Oneohtrix Point Never & Rosalia
Nothing's special
Tora
When will I learn