Playlist Barbara Streidl

Stand: 31.07.2021

31 Juli

Samstag, 31. Juli 2021

Emma-Jean Thackray
Spectre

Bayuk
Head under Waves

Benedikt
Waltz
Album: Balcony Dream 

Ja, Panik
The Cure
Album: Die Gruppe

aCommunions
My little planet
Album: Pure Fabrication 

DESI
Halt nicht fest

Elis Noa
Make me think of you

Iron & Wine
Calm on the Valley
Album: Archives Vol. 5

Annie Taylor
The Fool

Kerosin95
Interlude
Album: Volume 1

Nick Cave & Warren Ellis
Albuquerque
Album: Carnage

Olga
What it's like

Oneohtrix Point Never & Rosalia
Nothing's special

Tora
When will I learn


