Playlist Barbara Streidl

Stand: 23.06.2021

Playlisten | Bild: BR

23 Juni

Mittwoch, 23. Juni 2021

Charlotte Day Wilson
If I could

Ben Kweller
Only a day
Album: Circuit Boredom

Bright Eyes
Persona non grata
Album: Down in the weeds where the world once was

Ursina
When I let go

Dekker
Small Wins

Imelda May
Diamonds

Dylan Cartlidge
Anything could happen …

Katy Kirby
Juniper
Album: Cool dry place

Katy Kirby
Tap Twice
Album: Cool dry place

Lucia Cadotsch
Speak Low
Album: Speak Low II

Sarah Walk
Secrets

Jeannette Hubert
By my side
Album: Home

Marvin Gaye
What's going on
Album: Motown classic album "What’s going on"

Dagobert
Für Dagobert
Album: Jäger


0