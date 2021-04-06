Playlist Roderich Fabian
06. April
Dienstag, 06. April 2021
Lambchop
A Chef’s Kiss
Single
Francois Breut
La chute des damnés
Album: Flux Flou De La Foule
João Selva
Meu Mundo
Album: Navegar
Daniel Lanois
Tree of Tule
Album: Heavy Sun
Damon Locks, Black Monument Ensemble
NOW (Forever momentary Space)
Album: NOW
The Last Poets
When the Revolution comes
Album: The Last Poets
Teno Afrika
Chants to Africa
Album: Amapiano Selection
Elifantree
Sweden: Gold Dust
Album: HACHI
Tuxedomoon
59 to 1
Album: Half-Mute
Minimal Compact
Bat-Yam
Album: Made to Measure Vol.1
Modeselektor
Kupfer
Album: Extended