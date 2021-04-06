Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 06.04.2021

Playlisten

06 April

Dienstag, 06. April 2021

Lambchop
A Chef’s Kiss
Single

Francois Breut
La chute des damnés
Album: Flux Flou De La Foule

João Selva
Meu Mundo
Album: Navegar

Daniel Lanois
Tree of Tule
Album: Heavy Sun

Damon Locks, Black Monument Ensemble
NOW (Forever momentary Space)
Album: NOW

The Last Poets
When the Revolution comes
Album: The Last Poets

Teno Afrika
Chants to Africa
Album: Amapiano Selection

Elifantree
Sweden: Gold Dust
Album: HACHI

Tuxedomoon
59 to 1
Album: Half-Mute

Minimal Compact
Bat-Yam
Album: Made to Measure Vol.1

Modeselektor
Kupfer
Album: Extended


