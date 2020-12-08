Playlist Roderich Fabian

Dienstag, 08. Dezember 2020

Katy J Pearson

Something real

Album: Return

Kamasi Washington

Detail

Album: Becoming – The Original Soundtrack

Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass

Desafinado

Album: The Lonely Bull

M. Ward

I’m a Fool to want you

Album: Think of Spring

Belle & Sebastian

The Boy with the Arab Strap

Album: What to look for in Summer

Palace Winter

The deeper End

Album: …Keep Dreaming, Buddy

The Kill

Love is a Deserter (XFM Session)

Album: Little Bastards

Led Zeppelin

Bron-y-Aur Stomp

Album: Led Zeppelin III

JISR

Tu Ausencia

Album: Too far away

Salami Rose Joe Louis

We’re dumb

Single

Acid Pauli

Intellijel Bell

Album: MOD