Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 08.12.2020 23:05 Uhr

Roderich Fabian | Bild: BR/Lisa Hinder

08 Dezember

Dienstag, 08. Dezember 2020

Katy J Pearson
Something real
Album: Return

Kamasi Washington
Detail
Album: Becoming – The Original Soundtrack

Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass
Desafinado
Album: The Lonely Bull

M. Ward
I’m a Fool to want you
Album: Think of Spring

Belle & Sebastian
The Boy with the Arab Strap
Album: What to look for in Summer

Palace Winter
The deeper End
Album: …Keep Dreaming, Buddy

The Kill
Love is a Deserter (XFM Session)
Album: Little Bastards

Led Zeppelin
Bron-y-Aur Stomp
Album: Led Zeppelin III

JISR
Tu Ausencia
Album: Too far away

Salami Rose Joe Louis
We’re dumb
Single

Acid Pauli
Intellijel Bell
Album: MOD

Sebastian Reynolds
The Silent Majority
Single


