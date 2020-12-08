Playlist Roderich Fabian
08. Dezember
Dienstag, 08. Dezember 2020
Katy J Pearson
Something real
Album: Return
Kamasi Washington
Detail
Album: Becoming – The Original Soundtrack
Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass
Desafinado
Album: The Lonely Bull
M. Ward
I’m a Fool to want you
Album: Think of Spring
Belle & Sebastian
The Boy with the Arab Strap
Album: What to look for in Summer
Palace Winter
The deeper End
Album: …Keep Dreaming, Buddy
The Kill
Love is a Deserter (XFM Session)
Album: Little Bastards
Led Zeppelin
Bron-y-Aur Stomp
Album: Led Zeppelin III
JISR
Tu Ausencia
Album: Too far away
Salami Rose Joe Louis
We’re dumb
Single
Acid Pauli
Intellijel Bell
Album: MOD
Sebastian Reynolds
The Silent Majority
Single