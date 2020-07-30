Playlist Roderich Fabian
04. August
Dienstag, 04. August 2020
The Rolling Stones: Midnight Rambler
Album: Let it bleed
Decca
The Rolling Stones: Gimme Shelter
Album: Let it bleed
Decca
The Rolling Stones: Live with me
Album: Let it bleed
Decca
The Rolling Stones: You can’t always get what you want
Album: Let it bleed
Decca
The Rolling Stones: Let it bleed
Album: Let it bleed
Decca
Robert Johnson: Love in Vain
Album: The Complete Recordings
Columbia
The Rolling Stones: Love in Vain
Album: Let it bleed
Decca
The Rolling Stones: Country Honk
Album: Let it bleed
Decca
The Rolling Stones: Honky Tonk Women
Album: Forty Licks
Virgin
The Rolling Stones: You got the Silver
Album: Let it bleed
Decca
The Rolling Stones: Monkey Man
Album: Let it bleed
Decca