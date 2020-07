ChallenceAccepted auf Instagram Wichtiger Protest gegen Femizide oder sinnlose Selfie-Aktion?

elikarad_ Elika Rad was murdered early this morning. Now that I have your attention: I’ve been getting tagged and have seen lots of women on social media doing a black and white photo challenge in the name of women’s empowerment. Unfortunately not a lot of people know the true origin of this trend as it has been lost in translation. Despite the good intentions, these ‘Empowerment’ Selfies are burying a Turkish women's rights campaign fighting femicide and violence against women. Turkey has a long history of femicide, and just this week alone several women were murdered. Turkish people constantly wake up to a black and white photo of a woman recently murdered on their social media accounts, in the newspaper or on their TV screens. That's what the black and white filter represents. The recent murder of Turkish student Pinar Gültekin by her ex-boyfriend has sparked protests across the country, which inspired the challenge as a way of showing solidarity and raising awareness. In many cases of femicide, perpetrators are not persecuted with sentences that match their crimes, and even completely get away with it. And that is simply not good enough. I urge all the women who did this challenge without knowing this info, to repost their black and white photos, and include the hashtag #challengeacceptedturkey. Let's show our solidarity for the women of Turkey and help empower them by raising awareness. Like, share and spread the message. 🙏🏼♥️