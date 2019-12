Weihnachtsbaum für eure WG 5 Alternativen zum Weihnachtsbaum

gobudgetgirl Still one of my favorite Christmas trees... this was in my horrible (condition-wise) little post-college apartment in Columbus, Mississippi in 2012, long before I started YouTube. I was so in debt, was about to lose my job and didn’t know it, but I did know I didn’t want to shell out for a tree. So I made due with what I had - an insane amount of books #proudbookhoarder #favtree I’d love to see your trees! I haven’t gotten one yet this year! #debtfreecommunity #christmastreealternative