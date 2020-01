Vorgestellt // Jacob Collier Wie ein 25-jähriger Brite die R'n'B-Szene aufmischt

jacobcollier The most surreal of nights celebrating Djesse at the @flamingo_estate ! We transformed the place into a triple-tiered world—with Djesses vol. 1, 2 & 3 playing in different spaces for people to explore. Thank you to @coldplay @tydollasign @chloexhalle @quincydjones @maro.musica , and to @apolis & @chandeliercreative for lifting the idea off the ground! ✨