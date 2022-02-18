BR24live 1.30 PM: MSC Amid Russia-Ukraine Tensions

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, the Russia-Ukraine crisis: currently there are numerous topics to address and all of them will be on the table at the 58th Munich Security Conference (MSC), held at its usual venue, the Hotel Bayerischer Hof in Munich, Germany.

Last year the MSC was downsized to a complete online conference, this year given the plethora of current crises the MSC will be an in-person-event once again. Due to present health and safety measures though there will be fewer guests and media representatives as well as smaller delegations.

MSC 2022: Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Will Attend, Russia Sends No Representative

More than 30 heads of state and government are going to attend the MSC, including the federal chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The appearance of the later is going to be awaited eagerly due to the escalating Russia-Ukraine crisis. The Russian government has decided not to send a representative to this year’s MSC.

A spokesperson for Russia’s foreign ministry said that the annual conference had lost its objectivity and has become a Transatlantic Forum only. MSC’s chairman, Wolfgang Ischinger, rejected that critique recently and made clear that there is a standing invitation for Russia nonetheless.

First Time in History: Female US Vice President Will Attend the MSC

Therefore, the White House confirmed Kamala Harris is going to attend the MSC. For the first time in history, a female Vice President of the United States is going to be part of the conference that started in 1963. Harris' latest high-profile foreign trip comes as the US has partnered with key allies in attempt to deter Russia from invading Ukraine.

In addition, over 100 ministers from all around the world will be attending, as well as the heads of international organizations such as the United Nations, NATO, and the European Union. There will be statements, panels and discussions for example with Germany’s secretary of state, Annalena Baerbock and António Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations.