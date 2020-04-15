How basketball star Dirk Nowitzki experiences the corona crisis

Basketball legend Dirk Nowitzki is staying within his own four walls with his wife and three children. The family lives in Dallas in the United States, which is now the most affected country worldwide. It is an unusual time for his children: schools are closed and meeting friends is practically impossible. Dirk Nowitzki steps in as a substitute teacher and constantly explains the situation to them: "I just try to integrate myself fully into the family, of course". He considers it an advantage that his children are still relatively small and that home-schooling is easier in terms of learning materials. The Nowitzki family receives home-schooling material from the kindergarten via the internet. But the kids don't always want to participate and try to get distracted all the time.

Luckily, my wife has everything under control. I am supporting her." Dirk Nowitzki

Easter in a small group

It was a special Easter for Dirk Nowitzki this year. His parents live in the Würzburg area, several thousand kilometers away. A common Easter was not possible due to travel restrictions. That is why the Nowitzkis have moved their Easter celebrations to the backyard of their Dallas home this year. With an egg hunt and lots of candy, Dirk Nowitzki gave his children a great Easter, despite the current situation. Nevertheless, he would have loved to have his parents with him: "Hopefully the virus will be gone soon".

New workout routine

Dirk Nowitzki ended his basketball career about a year ago. Nowitzki got real cravings in the newly gained leisure time: he tried out all the fast food chains and various regional cuisines. In autumn he started working on his diet again and is also trying to do regular workouts. Handstands are no longer included in his training plan. Instead, he cycles, play tennis and does cross training. "Other than that, I will no longer be a workout guru," says Dirk Nowitzki in the podcast.

The podcast "Corona in Bayern" can be found here (in German). It is available on weekdays from 5 pm in the BAYERN 1 podcast center, in the BR24 app and on all common podcast platforms.