Contact restrictions extended until May 3

In the fight against the corona virus, the contact restrictions that have been in effect for weeks in Germany have been extended to at least May 3. Until then, citizens in Bavaria can only spend time in public if they have an important reason and if they are alone or with members of their own household. In other federal states, citizens can also spend time in public with another person who does not live in the same household.

In a press conference on Wednesday evening, Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel took a positive stock of the fight against the spreading of the virus, but spoke of a “fragile success”. She thanked all people in Germany who restricted themselves and changed their lives to help their fellow human beings. She especially thanked all people who work in the field of health and care. The people would have to live with the virus for as long as there was no medicine and no vaccine, she said. On April 30, Merkel and the Prime Ministers will reevaluate the situation and discuss further steps.

Big events prohibited until August 31

Major events are to be prohibited until August 31. Football games are also affected, as are larger concerts, marksmen's festivals and funfair events.

Schools reopen gradually from May 4, in Bavaria from May 11

School operations in Germany are to resume on May 4, starting with the final classes, the classes that will take exams in the coming year and the top primary school classes. Upcoming exams can be held beforehand. Bavaria's Prime Minister Markus Söder emphasized that the southern federal states are more affected than others. In Bavaria, pupils of the above-mentioned classes should therefore only return to schools on May 11th. Kindergartens and primary schools remain closed for the time being. There is an exception for the fourth grades of elementary schools.

Shops with sales areas of up to 800 square meters are allowed to reopen

Shops with a sales area of ​​up to 800 square meters may reopen from Monday under strict hygiene requirements. Regardless of the sales area, this also applies to car dealers, bicycle dealers and bookstores. According to Markus Söder, the opening of stores might be "delayed in the south".

Masks in stores and public transport

In the fight against the corona virus, the federal and state governments want to "urgently" recommend wearing face masks in local public transport and stores. Hoewever, a general nationwide mask requirement is not planned.

Border controls extended until May 4

The controls at German borders introduced in the Corona crisis will be extended by a further 20 days.

Church services are cancelled for the time being

This week politicians and religious and church leaders will talk about how and when services can take place again.