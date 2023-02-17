BR24live: MSC 2023 - Three days global policy on stage

The European security architecture has been in ruins since the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine. Adherence to the rules of international law, recognition of state borders, respect for the sovereignty of states - all these foundations of the international order, as they have existed since the end of the Cold War, have been unhinged by Russia's war of conquest and destruction against its neighbor.

Consequences for security of European states?

For the past year, Ukraine has been resisting Moscow's unprecedented excesses of violence. It is supported by NATO member countries, the European Union, and some 20 other states, such as Japan and South Korea. With regard to military aid deliveries to Ukraine, Kiev's supporter states are repeatedly faced with the same trade-off: How many and what weapons systems does Ukraine need to repel Russian aggression as well as defend its state sovereignty - and what are the risks of further drastic Russian escalation? What are the consequences of Russia's war against Ukraine for the security of European states - and beyond? These are the main topics that will be discussed at the Security Conference. As always in Munich, on an open stage and in front of the whole world.

Common ground and dividing lines

With U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, and the largest delegation from the U.S. Congress to date represented at the Security Conference, the United States is signaling how seriously it takes the situation. A Ukrainian defeat would have grave consequences for the entire global security order, not just in Europe.

If, U.S. Secretary of State Blinken argues, the world were to accept the seizure of land by another state, "it would open a Pandora's box around the world." Other aggressors, too, could then say to themselves, 'We'll do that now, too, and get away with it,'" Blinken told U.S. public radio station National Public Radio before leaving for Europe. He said lasting peace in the region can only be achieved if Russia's President Vladimir Putin abandons his notion "that Ukraine is not its own country."

Unanimity among European leaders

As with the U.S. government, there is unanimity among European leaders, almost all of whom will be in Munich, on the principle that Russia's imperial invasion must be repelled. Ukraine must exist permanently as an independent, free and sovereign state. However, the respective war aims are thought of differently in the ranks of Ukraine's Western supporters. Does this include the reconquest of Crimea, the complete restoration of the borders of 1991, the year of state independence?

The Ukrainian government, which is prominently represented in Munich, insists on this. The language used so far by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is that Ukraine must not lose the war. France's President Emmanuel Macron speaks of standing by the country under attack "until victory." The northern European states, the Baltic states, Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia define the goals quite broadly due to their geographical position to Ukraine and Russia. It is therefore likely to be discussed more openly in Munich than at the usual EU, NATO or G-7 summits.

No Russian and Iranian government officials

By deciding who is not on the invitation list, the chairman of the Munich Security Conference Christoph Heusgen has already sent a clear signal before the start of this year's meeting in Munich: Russian and Iranian government representatives will be left out. In view of the "breach of civilization" of the war of aggression against Ukraine, one does not want to give a forum to the propaganda of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his government, as Heusgen's reasoning goes.

The fact that Iranian government representatives were also not invited is in line with the same logic: Tehran supplies Russian forces with a significant number of drones, which are used by Moscow against Ukrainian cities, electricity and other utilities. Moreover, the second reason for the absence of Iranian officials likely lies in Tehran's behavior since last September: Those responsible for the brutal, systematic suppression of mass protests against the regime are not to be given a stage. Instead, Russian and Iranian opposition representatives will have their say in Munich. Among others, the two most prominent Russian opposition figures in exile, Mikhail Khodorkovsky and Garry Kasparov, as well as Nobel Peace Prize laureate Irina Shcherbakova, will speak about their ideas on a democratic future for Russia.

The guest from China

China will use the Security Conference to outline its concept of a "multipolar world order" against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine and tensions with the United States. Wang Yi, Beijing's top foreign policy official, will make his highly anticipated appearance on Saturday morning. Wang Yi was already with Macron in Paris on Thursday. He will also fly to Moscow on his European tour, after stops in Italy and Hungary.

It remains open so far whether the Chinese chief diplomat will meet with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in Munich. Wany Yi describes the purpose of his European trip, in distant diplomatic terms thus: He said his trip is intended to "promote new developments in bilateral relations, enhance joint strategic trust between China and Europe, and exchange views on major international issues."