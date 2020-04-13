BR24 survey: 56 percent of Germans would use a corona app

Many senior citizens are open to a corona app

It is striking that, according to the survey, people aged 65 and older in particular are open to using a corona app. Two thirds of them (65,5 percent) would install it. The willingness is lowest among people aged between 30 to 39 years (48,5 percent) and 18 to 29 years (50,9 percent).

AfD supporters particularly skeptical

Political attitudes apparently also play a role. Seven out of ten CDU/CSU voters (71,7 percent) would use the app, but only slightly more than one in four AfD voters (27,3 percent). Supporters of other parties lie between these two poles: the willingness of SPD and Greens supporters tends to be higher than the national average (59,5 and 62,4 percent), rather less among FDP and Left Party voters (50,5 and 46,2 percent, respectively).

Bavaria roughly in the national average

The Bavarian total differs only slightly from the federal values: 55,4 percent of Bavaria would use a Corona app, a total of 36,4 percent would rather not or not at all. 8,2 percent have not yet decided. There are also no significant differences between the Bavarian government districts.

In a comparison of the federal states, willingness is highest in the northern German states of Schleswig-Holstein, Hamburg and Lower Saxony with more than 60 percent. In contrast, it is less than 50 percent in the Eastern states of Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia. Saxony is the only federal state in which more people answered with a no than a yes.

Biggest concerns: surveillance and data misuse

German citizens are particularly concerned that they could potentially be monitored via the app even after Corona: 42,8 percent of men and women have this concern. Almost as many (40,2 percent) fear (also) unauthorized data access by others. Almost one in three has concerns about the violation of their privacy (32,8 percent) and / or excessive government control (31,7 percent). 18,6 percent opine that the app will not contribute to the solution, 15,6 percent believe the application is not technically mature. According to their own statements, 4,6 percent do not have a smartphone. Only a quarter of Germans (25,2 percent) say they have no concerns about the Corona app.

How the app works

In order to explain how the app works, here's an example: Person A is a typical user who installs the app on their smartphone. The app searches for other smartphones with the same app via Bluetooth - always in the background. Person A now comes into close contact with person B - who also installed the app. This encounter is saved in the smartphones of both - but not uploaded anywhere.

A week later, person B receives a test result: she was tested positive for Covid-19. Person A can then be informed that she might have have been infected by person B when they met. And so will all the other contacts that person B has been close to for a certain period of time recently.

Important notice: No motion profiles are created during tracing. That is why many data protection experts are basically convinced of the idea. However, it will only become clear whether the implementation will be successful regarding data protection once the app is made available. The use of the app will be voluntary. The more people participate, the greater the chances that the spreading of the coronavirus can be contained.

The Civey survey

The opinion research institute Civey considered the answers of 10,015 participants nationwide for the overall result. The overall result is representative of the population aged 18 and older. According to Civey, the statistical error in the overall results is 2.5 percentage points. The survey period was from April 6th to 8th. The precise questions asked by the survey were: "Would you voluntarily use an app for corona containment that anonymously records who you met and informs contacts in the event of an infection?"

The second question ("What concerns would you have regarding the installation of a smartphone app that analyzes corona containment, which people you met?"), several answers could be selected. Answers from 10,002 participants were taken into account (statistical error also 2.5 percent).

All participants provided data such as age, gender and place of residence and were registered and verified. Civey claims to correct distortions using a multi-level weighting process.