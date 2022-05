Heulende Sirenen: Heute um 11 Uhr Probealarm

Alarm exercises are important in order to be able to react correctly in hazardous situations. Therefore, a test alarm will take place throughout Bavaria on Thursday 12th May 2022. During this test alarm, the sirens will be tested for their functionality. In addition, the test alarm is intended to inform the population about the importance of siren warnings. Warnings are also sent via the various warning apps such as NINA. So please don’t be frightened when the sirens start wailing at 11:00 a.m. on 12th May 2022! This is only a test alarm and no reason to worry.